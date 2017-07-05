Popular York County sunflowers attract tourists, photographers

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:36 Families 'celebrate' excitement of Independence Day at parade Pause 1:06 600 degrees of flavor: Brixx pizza debuts in Fort Mill's Kingsley community 1:14 Lake Wylie resident invents beverage tote, meets TV host 1:46 Tega Cay celebrates 35th birthday with festive boat parade 1:36 Fort Mill celebrates Independence Day 2017 1:35 Lancaster hospital chief with many 'roles' retiring after five decades 1:30 Rock Hill man with one leg breaks it and can't work 1:45 Fort Mill Starbucks patrons throw jazz concert for beloved barista 0:53 Sunflower fields in York County attract tourists, photographers 1:15 Lake Wylie babies, tots show off patriotic spirit at parade Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Thousands of sunflowers are blooming at the Draper Wildlife Management Area in York County off Brattonsville Road. The sunflowers are a popular attraction for tourists and photographers during the first couple of weeks in July. The area is free and open to the public.

