Lancaster County deputies still searching for missing man

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is still actively searching for a 22-year-old man last seen Wednesday.
Jerell Ketron Eugene White was last seen at about 1 a.m. Wednesday, walking on Pleasant Road in the Primus community of Lancaster County, according to the sheriff’s office.
White is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was wearing yellow and green soccer jersey Wednesday, the release says.
Anyone with information should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.
