Talbert leaving Rock Hill’s Piedmont Medical Center

Piedmont Medical Center’s chief executive officer will leave his post at the end of July -- after 13 months in charge.
A hospital spokesperson said Brad Talbert, who took the job as chief executive officer in June 216, will soon take a job in Jacksonville, Fla. The spokesperson said she did not know at which hospital Talbert would be working.
“He’s doing what's best for his family," said Shelly Weiss, director of public relations for Piedmont Medical Center. “I think that he has a really strong affinity for Piedmont and Rock Hill. The decision to leave the organization was a difficult one, but he and family are looking forward to the next chapter, and it’s exciting for him.”
Chief financial officer Steve Gilmore will take over for Talbert while the hospital begins a nationwide search, Weiss said.
Talbert’s job will not be within the Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Weiss said. Talbert joined Tenet in 2008.
The CEO position oversees all areas of operations at the Rock Hill hospital. Talbert joined Piedmont Medical Center after a stint at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville, S.C.
Under Talbert’s leadership, Coastal Carolina Hospital twice received Tenet’s Circle of Excellence Award, the company’s highest recognition for hospitals that show exceptional performance in quality, patient satisfaction and operational excellence.
Talbert has more than 16 years of hospital executive leadership and management experience at hospitals in South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee.
