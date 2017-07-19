Two candidates announce run for Rock Hill City Council Ward 5 seat

Incumbent Ann Williamson-Morrison and challenger Nikita Jackson have announced they intend to run for the Ward 5 seat on the Rock Hill City Council.
Williamson-Morrison, who has served since 2014, is seeking her second term since taking over after longtime council member Osbey Roddey.
Ward 5 represents the southernmost portion of Rock Hill, including neighborhoods throughout Albright Road and Saluda Road. The ward also stretches into downtown Rock Hill, including parts of Main Street.
Rock Hill voters also will choose three members of city council to serve Ward 4, Ward 5 and Ward 6. Those spots are held by John Black, Williamson and Jim Reno, respectively.
Filing for all available Rock Hill seats began July 19 and runs through 5 p.m. Aug. 18. The filing fee is $336.76 to run for mayor or City Council.
Candidates must file at York County Elections Office, 13 S. Congress St., York.
Jackson, a lifelong Rock Hill resident and Northwestern High School graduate, announced this week she’ll be offering her candidacy ahead of the general election on Oct. 17.
Williamson held her campaign announcement Tuesday evening at Fountain Park. Jackson will hold her event 12:30 p.m. July 27 at 143 East Main St. in Rock Hill.
Rock Hill voters will go to the polls in October to elect a new mayor and members for three council seats. Longtime Mayor Doug Echols is stepping away after 28 years of public service.
So far, three candidates have announced intent to file for Echols’ seat. They are Rock Hill Sports Commission chair John Gettys, York County Councilman William “Bump” Roddey and local landscape architect Duane Christopher.
