Lancaster man wanted after shooting of 21-year-old woman in fight posted on Facebook

A Lancaster County man is wanted for the shooting of a 21-year-old woman Wednesday night.
Foresio Jones, 24, is 6 feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds, according to a Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office release. He is considered armed and dangerous, the release says.
Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at about 7 p.m. Wednesday on Melton Park Circle. A 21-year-old woman was shot multiple times, but is recovering, the release says.
A video of part of the incident was posted on Facebook soon after the incident was reported, the release says.
“At this point in the investigation it appears a dispute arose among several female who met on Melton Park Circle, argued, and engaged in a physical altercation,” the release says.
During the fight, the victim was shot twice. A 2007 silver Lexus, possibly carrying the shooter, drove away, the release says.
The sheriff’s office arrested Lewis Johnson Jr., 19, Thursday. Johnson is accused of firing at the Lexus as it left the scene, the release says.
Johnson has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Bond was denied, the release says.
The release says investigators discovered the Glock .40-caliber pistol Johnson used had been obtained from Zion Malik Twitty, 18. Investigators searched Twitty’s apartment Friday and found a Glock .40-caliber pistol with a 30-round magazine hidden in a couch.
Twitty was being detained at the Lancaster County detention center on unrelated charges and has been charged with possession of stolen pistol. His bond on the stolen pistol charge was set at $3,500.
“We are far from being done with this investigation,” Sheriff Barry Faile said in the release. “While this incident might be viewed by some as a single occurrence, during those few minutes on Melton Park Circle many different people did many different things. We are examining this conduct to determine whether other crimes were committed and whether other charges should be made.”
Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 803-283-3388 or Crimestoppers at 888-274-6327.
