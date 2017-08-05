Take to ‘High Seas’ with new Indian Land mini-golf course opening soon

A new mini-golf course could open this weekend in Indian Land.
High Seas Miniature Golf at 10001 Charlotte Highway will feature a pirate-themed course. The nautical theme is designed to look like a deserted island, and includes 18-holes in and around a pirate ship, a waterfall, tree houses and several lagoons.
Hours will be 10 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days a week.
Cost is $9 for adults, $7 for seniors and ages 4-12. It’s free for police officers, active military, veterans, firefighters and teachers to play.
‘Life After Lemons’ candy store opening in York
York Mayor Ed Lee will be among the attendees at the grand opening of the Life After Lemons candy store in York.
The grand opening is at noon Aug. 12 at 13 N. Congress St.
Products include homemade candy, Dippin Dots, Jelly Belly, fudge, sours and taffy.
The store’s hours starting Sept. 1 are 3-9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, noon-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.
York County Natural Gas Authority scores four national awards
York County Natural Gas Authority received four national awards from the American Public Gas Association and the Southern Gas Association.
The awards recognize areas of safety, emergency management, operations and marketing. YCNGA was awarded a Marketing & Sales Award, Public Gas System Achievement Award and Safety Award during the APGA Annual Conference.
YCNGA also was selected as the 2017 recipient of the Emergency Management Award at the SGA Operating Conference.
“These top honors not only demonstrate our outstanding achievements in safety and public awareness,” said YCNGA president Jimmy Sprouse, “but also showcase our commitment to being an innovative and forward thinking leader in the natural gas industry.”
Piedmont honors ‘Extraordinary Nurse’
Piedmont Medical Center nurse Maria Thazhavan was named as the July 2017 recipient of the Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
Thazhavan of Fort Mill has worked at Piedmont Medical Center for 11 years. She started as a floor nurse in the Women’s Tower and transferred to Medical and Surgical nursing in early 2013.
PMC hires director of Emergency Medical Services
Piedmont Medical Center has hired Eric Morrison as its new director of Emergency Medical Services at Piedmont Medical Center.
The EMS team delivers care to Rock Hill residents, and is made up of more than 140 staff members.
“Eric is an experienced EMS director with a dedicated track record of health care leadership,” said Jim Riley, chief operating officer of Piedmont Medical Center.
Morrison recently served as an EMS director in Wilkes County, N.C.
WRC Bodywork Therapy opens in Rock Hill
Rock Hill’s Shannon Wang has opened a new therapy shop called WRC Bodywork Therapy at 489 South Herlong Ave., suite 7, in Rock Hill.
Business hours run from 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Massage services include Swedish, acupuncture, deep tissue and Acupressure.
Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended by calling 704-657-7153.
