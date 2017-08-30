York County sites collecting supplies for Harvey flood victims in Texas

A Rock Hill church and a Lake Wylie man are collecting supplies for victims of Texas flooding after Hurricane Harvey has left tens of thousands of people in need.
And a Rock Hill law firm has donated $500 and is challenging others to give in a time of “incredible devastation and need.”
Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene in Rock Hill is collecting non-perishable food, toiletries, cleaning and personal hygiene supplies, and other items that people need now and when waters recede, said the Rev. Jonathan Pannell, church pastor.
Items can be dropped off anytime at the church at 998 Dunlap Roddey Road.
“These people need us right now,” Pannell said. “Us means all of us as Americans. Texas communities need our support now more than ever. They need all of us to help. They need our prayers, too.”
The church has been helping victims of natural disasters since 2013. This time Emmanuel Church is working with Trinity Baptist Church in Lancaster County to collect supplies, Pannell said. A truck will deliver the items to Texas, he said.
At 6 p.m. Sept. 9 the church will host a benefit Gospel concert with all proceeds going to relief agencies in Texas, Pannell said.
In Lake Wylie, resident Mark Wuerthele is filling a trailer with toys and baby supplies such as formula, disposable diapers and other items for children and families. He will leave Sunday to drive the items to Texas.
“I am heartsick about people, especially families with small children, who are in such desperate need,” Wuerthele said.
Items can be dropped off at Lake Wylie Realty, 1 Executive Court, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.
Rock Hill lawyer Syretta R. Anderson of Anderson Law Firm in Rock Hill on Wednesday donated $500 to the American Red Cross to help victims, and “challenged”other law firms and organizations to give whatever they can.
“Our community needs to rally together and come together help people,” Anderson said. “Lives have been devastated. People need help.”
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Want to know more?
For information on donating to Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene in Rock Hill or the Gospel fundraiser, call 803-328-2134 or visit the church Facebook page.
Donations also may be sent to the American Red Cross at redcross.org.
Comments