Clover school district’s superintendent Marc Sosne to retire

Clover School District Superintendent Marc Sosne announced he will retire at the end of the 2017-18 school year.
Sosne has served as district superintendent since 2007.
During his leadership, the district implemented the 1:1 technology program and expanded Advanced Placement courses from four to 15, as well as expanded arts, career and technology programs.
During his tenure, the district has built almost $200 million in state-of-the-art facilities, including the Clover School District Community YMCA, which was one of five construction projects in the $67 million bond referendum passed by voters in 2014.
The estimated cost of the five projects is about $99 million. School officials said the district will make a $32 million down payment..
“Our school district will sincerely miss the leadership of Marc Sosne, and the Clover School District Board of Education vows to replace him with a leader who will carry on the progress that has taken place during his tenure,” said board chair Mack McCarter. “Our school district and our community will be forever grateful to him for his vision and the results that he has achieved from which we will long benefit.”
Prior to coing to Clover, he was superintendent in three North Carolina districts and was the superintendent in residence at University of North Carolina at Wilmington. He began his career in public education in 1972 as a teacher in Rochester, N.Y.
