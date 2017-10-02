Your utility bill didn’t suddenly go up. Rock Hill customers getting new e-meters

More Videos 0:58 Fort Mill theater hosts Berlin Airlift veterans for nostalgic performance Pause 2:13 ‘Efficiency, flexibility’ key reasons to upgrade Rock Hill water, electric meters 0:30 Four-vehicle wreck in Fort Mill leaves two injured 1:06 Photos capture chaos of Las Vegas concert shooting 0:50 Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman 0:32 A night to remember at Nation Ford Homecoming 3:30 Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: You Wreck Me 2:40 Highlights: Lewisville "cashes four-year old paycheck" and hammers McBee 0:53 Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 1:40 Solicitor's Office officials talk domestic violence cases after Rock Hill stabbing Video Link copy Embed Code copy

‘Efficiency, flexibility’ key reasons to upgrade Rock Hill water, electric meters Scott Turner, Rock Hill’s water and wastewater superintendent, and Jimmy Bagley, deputy city manager, talk about changes to water and electric meters at Rock Hill homes. They say the changes could help make billing more accurate and give customers access to real-time information. Scott Turner, Rock Hill’s water and wastewater superintendent, and Jimmy Bagley, deputy city manager, talk about changes to water and electric meters at Rock Hill homes. They say the changes could help make billing more accurate and give customers access to real-time information. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com

