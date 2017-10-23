After 70 years of business, friends and laughs, a York legend will close his doors

More Videos 0:41 Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill Pause 1:04 The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty' 2:12 Children dressed as pirates, fairies and trolls have fun at Rock Hill museum Sunday 1:15 At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire 2:05 Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle' 1:03 Rock Hill's mayor candidates reflect on race, thank supporters 1:11 Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area 1:47 A love story 60+ years in the making 0:40 Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:33 Listeria is rare but dangerous Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty' After nearly 70 years of business in York, the popular clothing spot The Men's Store will close in early 2018. Owner Ronnie Bailes believes his store is one of the last of its kind in the area. After nearly 70 years of business in York, the popular clothing spot The Men's Store will close in early 2018. Owner Ronnie Bailes believes his store is one of the last of its kind in the area. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com

After nearly 70 years of business in York, the popular clothing spot The Men's Store will close in early 2018. Owner Ronnie Bailes believes his store is one of the last of its kind in the area. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com