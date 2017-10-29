Rock Hill family to honor lost loved one, promote awareness of community resources

A Rock Hill family is turning its tragedy into a chance to save future lives.
On Nov. 3, 2016, 18-year-old Heaven Leigh Gordon was killed in a motorcycle accident on Neely Store Road in Rock Hill. The same wreck also left Adam Taylor, then 21, in recovery with multiple fractures that required surgery and rehabilitation for him to walk again.
Gordon left behind her now 2-year-old son, Abel Matthew Taylor.
“It changed my family’s life that night,” said Adam’s mother Tammy Taylor.
Taylor and Heaven’s families are now working to make sure other families don’t face similar grief.
The Heaven Leigh Gordon Memorial Tribute is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Providence Baptist Church in Rock Hill.
Guest speaker Coach Jimmy “Moose” Wallace will deliver a message on choices and consequences.
“Every choice we make, there is a consequence, good or bad, and we have to live with those choices we make,” Taylor said. “We want to provide awareness and education on very important issues our youth is facing on a daily basis.”
The event will also include resources from community organizations such as Keystone Substance Abuse Services on alcohol and drug use, Mothers Against Drunk Driving on driving safety, Catawba Community Mental Health Center on mental health awareness and Cox’s Harley Davidson on motorcycle safety.
“We want to showcase what Rock Hill and York County has to offer and hopefully save a life,” Taylor said.
Taylor said that while drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash that took Gordon’s life, it is one of many issues facing York County and beyond. She said the opioid drug crisis, suicides in young adults and accidental gun deaths are some areas of preventable deaths the event will touch on.
“If we don’t provide resources, we’re going to lose a whole generation to a host of tragedies,” Taylor said.
Heaven’s mom often says “Heaven, let your light shine down,” Taylor said. It is with that in mind that her family hopes to touch lives with the tribute.
“She had such a personality and impacted so many people,” Taylor said.
Taylor said after Heaven’s death, many of her friends who were living unhealthy lives made changes.
“It was like an awakening for a lot of people that life is very short and we take each and every day for granted and our loved ones for granted,” she said. “The moment Heaven took her last breath, she influenced a lot of people. We want to continue that as her legacy.”
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
Want to go?
What: Heaven Leigh Gordon Memorial Tribute
When: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 4
Where: Providence Baptist Church, 1947 Old Friendship Road in Rock Hill
Vendors will be on site with information on alcohol and drug use, gun safety, emergency preparedness, drinking and driving, texting and driving, healthy living, hospice care, motorcycle safety, food pantries and other local resources.
Comments