Voters to decide Nov. 7 whether fourth round of Pennies for Progress will proceed

3:12 New mayor: 'Rock Hill in the next 10 years will be amazing' Pause

2:57 Thanks to one Fort Mill church, some local kids will have sweet dreams

2:26 Rock Hill family honors loved one, brings awareness to poor choices

2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

0:21 Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win

0:53 Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial

1:31 He died months ago, but his friends still text him. They always get a reply.

0:52 Watch: South Pointe's Joe Ervin talks about big game in playoff blowout

1:27 First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA