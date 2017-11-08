Unofficial York County election results to be finalized later this week

Voters in York County decided Tuesday who will lead their town or city. Their picks will be made official later this week.
The York County Board of Voter Registration and Elections will meet 10 a.m. Thursday to certify the results from all the municipal elections.
The board also will meet at 10 a.m. Friday to certify the results from the Capital Sales Tax Referendum, commonly known as Pennies for Progress.
Provisional paper ballots cast at the polls will be voted on by the board and those accepted will be added to the totals.
Unofficial results are below:
Pennies for Progress referendum
With 97 of 100 precincts reported, 77.83 percent (14,231 votes) of registered York County voters who cast ballots voted to approve the latest $277 million of Pennies for Progress.
Around 22 percent of voters (4,053 votes) cast ballots against the measure.
The road fix plan, which has spanned 20 years, levies a 1-percent tax on certain goods and services to help pay for roads and highway improvements across the county.
Just over 10 percent of registered York County voters cast ballots in the referendum.
Municipal elections
Clover
Mayor: Greg Holmes led Donnie D. Grice in the voting, 422-421, with 6 of 9 precincts reported.
Town Council (6 seats open): With 6 of 9 precints reported, Teresa B. Hurst (526 votes) led Chris Farris (516 votes), Amy Moses (491 votes), Debbie PeeWee Williams (479 votes), Wes Spurrier (476 votes), Todd Blanton (442 votes), Scott Freshour (433 votes) and Dan Gourley (353 votes).
Sharon
Town Council (4 seats open): With 3 of 6 precincts reported, Bob Barnette (65 votes) led Herschel L. Brown Jr. (60 votes), Kenn Doster (58 votes), Jerry Bradham (57 votes), Tommy Childers (41 votes) and Donald Kropp (25 votes).
Smyrna
Town Council (4 seats open): With 3 of 6 precincts reported, Robert Faulkner (4 votes), Robert P. Jackson (4 votes), Amy Myott (3 votes), write-in (6 votes).
Tega Cay
Mayor: With 7 of 10 precincts reported, David O’Neal (1,402 votes) led Dottie Hersey (1,016 votes).
City Council (2 seats open): With 7 of 10 precincts reported, Heather Overman (1,023 votes) led Alicia Dasch (930 votes), Abigail G. Duval (908 votes), Gus Matchunis (734 votes), Ron Kirby (430 votes), Chris Larsen (417 votes) and Mike Mistretta (130 votes).
York
City Council District 1: With 4 of 6 precincts reported, Steve Love (99 votes) led Charles A. Johnson (33 votes).
Fort Mill
Town Council Ward 3: With 13 of 16 precincts reported, Larry Huntley (858 votes) led John Beilsmith (415 votes).
Town Council at-large seat: With 13 of 16 precincts reported, Trudie Bolin Heemsoth (646 votes) led Julia Beilsmith (342 votes) and Patti Rumsey (306 votes).
