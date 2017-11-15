Buy a lottery ticket in Fort Mill? It could be worth $400K

A Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Fort Mill is now worth $400,000.
Fairway Fuel at 1290 Tom Hall St. sold the ticket. Tuesday night’s drawing matched all five numbers of 5, 9, 16, 17 and 22.
The buyer paid an extra dollar to “power-up,” quadrupling what would have been a $100,000 win with the power-up number, 4.
As of Wednesday morning, a winner hadn’t come forward to collect. The winner has 180 days from Tuesday’s drawing to claim the prize.
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, more than 4,600 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from Tuesday’s drawing.
They range from $1 to the $400,000 ticket sold in Fort Mill. Odds of winning that top amount are 1 in 4,015,536.
For more on the lottery program, including how to claim prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
