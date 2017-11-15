Alex Brandon Associated Press
Alex Brandon Associated Press

Local

Buy a lottery ticket in Fort Mill? It could be worth $400K

By John Marks

jmarks@fortmilltimes.com

November 15, 2017 10:17 AM

FORT MILL

A Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Fort Mill is now worth $400,000.

Fairway Fuel at 1290 Tom Hall St. sold the ticket. Tuesday night’s drawing matched all five numbers of 5, 9, 16, 17 and 22.

The buyer paid an extra dollar to “power-up,” quadrupling what would have been a $100,000 win with the power-up number, 4.

As of Wednesday morning, a winner hadn’t come forward to collect. The winner has 180 days from Tuesday’s drawing to claim the prize.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, more than 4,600 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from Tuesday’s drawing.

They range from $1 to the $400,000 ticket sold in Fort Mill. Odds of winning that top amount are 1 in 4,015,536.

For more on the lottery program, including how to claim prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • York cops hand out warning tickets, frozen turkeys to speeding drivers

    Police officers at the York Police Department were gifted 20 frozen turkeys, so they decided to pass them along to speeding drivers instead of a citation. The drivers were visibly shaken at first, but smiled and thanked Lt. Dale Edwards after he surrendered the frozen bird to the speeders.

York cops hand out warning tickets, frozen turkeys to speeding drivers

York cops hand out warning tickets, frozen turkeys to speeding drivers 1:28

York cops hand out warning tickets, frozen turkeys to speeding drivers
Watch: Voters in Van Wyck go to the polls 3:42

Watch: Voters in Van Wyck go to the polls
Van Wyck holds historic election 2:10

Van Wyck holds historic election

View More Video