$1.8 million judgment unpaid. So deputies seize bar property in wrongful death case

Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch York County, South Carolina deputies seized contents of the Sandbar Bar & Grill Tuesday after a $1.8 million judgment in a wrongful death lawsuit. O'Dell Fields, 65, a Vietnam War veteran, was killed by one punch thrown outside the bar in 2014. A judge ruled in June the bar owed more than $800,000 in damages as part of the total judgment against the bar, the bartender, and the man who threw the killer punch. Police served a writ of execution Tuesday taking control of the bar's contents for later sale to pay off the judgment, court documents show. York County, South Carolina deputies seized contents of the Sandbar Bar & Grill Tuesday after a $1.8 million judgment in a wrongful death lawsuit. O'Dell Fields, 65, a Vietnam War veteran, was killed by one punch thrown outside the bar in 2014. A judge ruled in June the bar owed more than $800,000 in damages as part of the total judgment against the bar, the bartender, and the man who threw the killer punch. Police served a writ of execution Tuesday taking control of the bar's contents for later sale to pay off the judgment, court documents show. adys@heraldonline.com

