Local

Police, coroner investigate death of 3-year-old in Lancaster

By Tracy Kimball

tkimball@heraldonline.com

December 18, 2017 06:47 PM

UPDATED December 19, 2017 07:41 AM

LANCASTER

The Lancaster County coroner and law enforcement are investigating the death of a three-year-old girl, according to a statement Monday by Deputy Coroner Jennifer Collins.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office responded to Springs Memorial Hospital in Lancaster at 1:30 p.m. Monday in reference to the death of the child, Collins said.

Lancaster police and SLED are also investigating, and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning, Collins said.

No further details were available as of 6 p.m. Monday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tracy Kimball: tkimball@heraldonline.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'What's better to give at Christmas than a good night's sleep?': York Co. company, nonprofit team up to help kids

    Several employees with York County paper and pulp manufacturing company Domtar helped deliver 11 new mattresses to the Children’s Attention Home in Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon. The Children’s Attention Home helps serve abused and neglected children from birth to age 21.

'What's better to give at Christmas than a good night's sleep?': York Co. company, nonprofit team up to help kids

'What's better to give at Christmas than a good night's sleep?': York Co. company, nonprofit team up to help kids 1:06

'What's better to give at Christmas than a good night's sleep?': York Co. company, nonprofit team up to help kids
Boats decked in 'over-the-top' holiday displays light up Lake Wylie 1:51

Boats decked in 'over-the-top' holiday displays light up Lake Wylie
NFL stars give back to Rock Hill students in $20K of Christmas gifts 1:20

NFL stars give back to Rock Hill students in $20K of Christmas gifts

View More Video