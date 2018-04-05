A Rock Hill church west of downtown was almost completely destroyed after a fire Thursday morning.
Yet the pastor of Gospel Light Baptist Church said "The Lord will get us through," and vowed that the church's 100 parishioners would rebound and rebuild.
The sanctuary of Gospel Light Baptist Church at 832 W. Main St. suffered severe structural damage after the fire was reported at 6:18 a.m., said Mark Simmons, Rock Hill Fire Department deputy chief. Firefighters found flames shooting through the sanctuary roof and needed about 45 minutes to get the fire under control, Simmons said.
"This was a major fire - the sanctuary was fully involved," Simmons said.
More than 25 firefighters from six companies in the city responded, Simmons said.
No one was hurt in the fire, Simmons said.
The cause remains under investigation, said Simmons and Otis Driggers, Rock Hill Fire Marshal who was on scene.
Because the fire was at a church, state and federal law requires State Law Enforcement Division agents and federal agents from the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to be part of the investigation, Rock Hill officials said. SLED agents and ATF agents arrived at the scene soon after the fire was out.
The church is located between Constitution Boulevard and Cherry Road. Main Street, between Cherry Road and Constitution Boulevard, remained blocked more than three hours after the fire as firefighters worked the scene.
The dollar amount of damage remains unclear.
Gospel Light, with about 100 members, has been in the building across Main Street from Drum Tire since 2007 in a building formerly used by a Nazarene church, said Rev. Bruce Watt, pastor of Gospel Light. Watt said he was called as the fire was being fought by Rock Hill Fire Department Chief Mike Blackmon, a church member.
Wyatt arrived to find the sanctuary on fire. Other members arrived and as church members cried and held hands people held prayer services together even as firefighters battled the blaze. Some Rock Hill Police Department officers who were on scene for traffic and other duties also offered support through prayer.
"God has a plan for all of us and we will get through this," Wyatt said outside the burned church. "This has shook all of us but we will get through it together, with Gods' help. We appreciate all the prayers from people and support that has already come in."
Church offices in the same building did not burn but fire officials and Wyatt said the entire building has smoke and water damage. The church does have fire insurance but church officials had not yet met with insurance adjustors, Wyatt said.
"We haven't been able to get inside yet to see what can be saved or salvaged, but we will continue our work at Gospel Light," Wyatt said.
A second church building on the property was not damaged, Wyatt said. The church can hold services there if need be, Wyatt said.
Gospel Light is not a member church of the York Baptist Association, but Mike Wallace of the association that represents more than 80 Baptist churches in York County arrived on scene to offer any help the association can offer.
"We all are hurt by this fire and we will do what we can to help from here," Wallace said.
Fire officials said that the investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.
