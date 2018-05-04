Diesel fuel spill cleaned up after delivery truck fire outside Lake Wylie store

A delivery truck burned outside a Walmart store near Lake Wylie Friday morning, emergency officials said.

The store on S.C. 2754, near the intersection of S.C. 557, is open for business, store officials said Friday morning.

No one was injured in the fire, but some diesel fuel was spilled after a truck fuel tank breached, said Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management director. The truck burned in the delivery area of the store, Haynes said.

The tractor-trailer truck was heavily damaged but there have not been reports of damage to the store building, Haynes said.





"Two fire departments responded and they were able to knock the fire down pretty quickly," Haynes said.

No other nearby businesses were affected, Haynes said.





Officials with York County and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control are on scene to coordinate cleanup, Haynes said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald