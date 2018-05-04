Train derailed in York County near Fort Mill

A freight train derailed Friday afternoon near Maple Street in York County near Fort Mill, officials said.
No one was injured and there is no hazardous materials situation, emergency and police officials said.
Emergency Management officials are on scene assessing cleanup needs, said Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management Director. He said there is no public safety or environmental concerns from the material spilled.
It's unclear how long it will take to clear the scene, Haynes said. There were 14 cars involved, he said.
The location is just east of Maple Street and Old Nation Road, also called S.C. 21 Business, officials said. It also is close to the Anne Springs Close Greenway.
The site appears to be just outside the town of Fort Mill limits, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.
The situation happened about the same time Fort Mill and county police were handling traffic concerns for the Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill but police are handling the scene and traffic without problems for motorists, said Jeff Helms, Fort Mill Police Chief.
Fort Mill Fire Department officials were also on scene along with other departments, Helms said.
Several hopper type cars and other freight cars were seen to be off the track, said Maj Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department.
Check back for updates on this story.
