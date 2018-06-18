Panty thief makes off with almost $1,700 worth from Victoria's Secret in Rock Hill

Rock Hill police are looking for a man who allegedly stole almost $1,700 worth of women's underwear.

According to the police report, an employee at Victoria's Secret in the Rock Hill Galleria shopping mall saw a man walk into the store and grab 100 pair of panties worth a total value of $1,650. The man took the panties from the front shelf near the entrance and left without paying. The employee, who was with another customer, didn't see the man's face.





Police are reviewing surveillance and the case remains open.





South Carolina law puts shoplifting at a misdemeanor for property valued up to $2,000. The charge carries up to a $1,000 fine and 30 days in jail. Property at more than $2,000 is a felony with up to five years in prison, or up to 10 years in prison if the value is greater than $10,000. Both felony classes carry possible $1,000 fines, too.

