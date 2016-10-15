45 acres, 75 new homes & a new Fort Mill district high school – you do the math

Annexation, storefront improvements on Main Street and prosecution of drunk drivers all were on the table Oct. 10 for Fort Mill Town Council.
Here’s a look at what they decided:
▪ Council unanimously passed a rezoning and development agreement for almost 45 acres on Fort Mill Parkway, and an annexation of 208 existing homes on 49 acres at Huntington Place.
Pace Development Group is looking to add 75 new homes along the parkway at Whites Road, right across from the future high school site owned by the Fort Mill School District. More than an acre will come to the town as part of the agreement. It’s slated for use as a fire station.
The project would bring far less new construction than the town comprehensive plan allows. A developer could have taken advantage of high density zoning for the site and built up to 670 apartments. Town planners and Council agreed less construction there fit given the new school going in and both existing and projected traffic issues.
As for Huntington Place, the town isn’t adding any new traffic to roads or children to schools. The subdivision already is up and going, but was in unincorporated York County until residents petitioned for and voted to join the town. Huntington Place becomes the second subdivision to add itself into the town after buildout, following neighboring Sandy Pointe in 2012.
▪ Council voted unanimously to push back the annexation and development agreement dates for the Carolinas HealthCare System property at Fort Mill Parkway and Tom Hall Street. The company wants to put a multistory medical building there. Part of the property is being used for a trash and recycling collection center now, though the owner agreed to continue letting York County use the site as it tries to open another one in the area.
The collection site is open indefinitely, now.
Both votes, on the annexation and development agreement pieces, require second reading from Council.
▪ Council accepted $5,000 from the Fort Mill Economic Council to put toward new facades, likely on Main Street. The town recently passed a facade improvement grant program. They set aside $15,000 for the first year, with plans to give out matching grants with priority to businesses on Main Street. It’s one of several steps the town is taking to revitalize its historic properties. Now, the program will have $20,000 available for the first year.
▪ Council approved an agreement with the York Solicitor’s Office on DUI cases in Fort Mill. The town will pay $20,000 per year for the Solicitor’s Office to prosecute DUI cases in addition to domestic violence cases it already works.
▪ Council deferred two hospitality tax grant requests to its next meeting. Both Fort Mill History Museum and Fort Mill Community Playhouse applied for funding from the sales tax on food and drink, with funds from that tax set for projects that promote tourism.
▪ Council unanimously passed the first of two readings needed to give right-of-way on Pine Street to Clear Springs Land Company, and approved up to $72,600 for dumpster enclosures.
John Marks: 803-831-8166, @JohnFMTimes
