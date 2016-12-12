Give the gift of love and friendship for Christmas

The annual Fort Mill Christmas parade and tree lighting and Tega Cay’s tree lighting have been held, the halls have been decked in thousands of homes and the shopping frenzy is in full swing.
Yep, Christmas is in the air.
But, as we begin to count down the days to Dec. 25, it’s important to remember that these are less than festive days for many folks. It could be that Christmas time is a trigger for traumatic memories for some people. For some of those who live alone, or have fallen on hard times, this is a time of year that can heap stress, rather than joy, on their lives.
But that’s where you come in.
Little do the lonely and despondent realize that they are surrounded by tens of thousands of loving, generous souls who want nothing more than to put a smile on the face of a neighbor in need. We’re not referring just to the opportunity to help put presents under the tree or dinner on the table of those who will otherwise go without. Residents here are as quick as anyone to open their wallets when asked and that’s important. However, we would like to call attention to the need to give emotionally this time of year.
Awareness is particularly important this time of year. Depression may not be as easy to spot as you think. The National Institute of Mental Health offers an easy-to-read guide to depression and related disorders, including Seasonal Affective Disorder, which starts to set in this time of year. Recognizing signs of depression in someone and encouraging him or her to seek help could literally be a life-saver. Those include speaking or moving noticeably slower than usual, drastic changes in weight, loss of appetite, isolation and lack of interest – just to name a few.
Not everyone who seems especially low this time of year is suffering clinical depression. It could be something less severe, though still serious.
We also realize that many people do not celebrate Christmas, but those folks are no less susceptible to potential suffering.
If you have noticed a neighbor who seems isolated or glum, there’s a good chance that a friendly gesture and a smile could be just the tonic. Take a chance and try to make a new friend this holiday season. That’s not only a gift that keeps on giving, but you can consider it a gift you give yourself as well.
There’s more you can do to promote fellowship and good cheer: Volunteer at one of the two local Community Cafe locations; If you’re in a fast food line, pay for the person behind you; Offer to carry someone’s groceries or packages; Bring someone’s empty garbage can from the curb back to their house. The list is endless. And every little gesture counts.
Give the gift of love, friendship and understanding. Give the gift of yourself.
