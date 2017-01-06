Age-restricted homes slated for old Fort Mill High School site

The former Fort Mill High School property could soon become new homes.
Fort Mill Town Council gets to decide on a rezoning request and other issues that would make way for redevelopment along Banks and Academy streets. Together, nearly 13 acres of Fort Mill School District and Leroy Springs & Co. property would transition to allow 51 single-family homes.
The type of homes is strategic.
“One of the primary reasons that the district has agreed to sale the property to this developer was that the development would be marketed for age-restricted housing,” said Chuck Epps, school district superintendent.
“In other words, this will add no additional students to the Fort Mill School District rolls.”
Epps expects a quality project to replace the former schools site.
“This concept is similar to the Orchards development located on former Springs land beside Nation Ford High School,” he said. “Another reason for the sale was that this development should enhance and revitalize that part of Fort Mill.”
The decisions impact land that used to be Fort Mill High School and, later, Fort Mill Middle School and a fifth grade school. They also involve the Banks Street gym.
A company of Scott Development Group applied to rezone more than six acres of Fort Mill School District property at 513 Banks St. The site, formerly the district high school-turned-middle school, is at the intersection of Banks and Academy. The school was demolished three years ago but the gymnasium and some parts of the former schools remain.
Leroy Springs & Co. owns the gym, which is leased to the town and used for parks and recreation offices and some recreation programs.
The plan also involves, in a separate decision, the gym site at almost seven acres at Banks and Academy streets being removed from a development agreement between Leroy Springs & Co. and the town.
The town planning commission got its first look Jan. 5. Council will see it Jan. 9 with a final decision coming as early as Feb. 13.
