Region home sales data show strong markets in Lake Wylie and Fort Mill

Real estate is a driving industry in northeastern York County. According to one group crunching the data, it appeared well on track heading into 2017.
The Charlotte Regional Realtor Association released region-wide and market-specific figures for home sales throughout the region recently. There were more than 44,000 sales last year, up more than 8 percent from 2015.
“Even though our region was challenged by low inventory for much of last year and continues to experience the hallmarks of a solid seller’s market, I’m reassured with year-to-date sales up 8 percent to end 2016 on an up note,” said Roger Parham, association president.
The past year was the fifth straight of price gains in greater Charlotte. The average home cost almost $258,000.
Locally, figures were even stronger. Lake Wylie had the highest home prices in York and Lancaster counties, and the biggest increase from 2015. The Fort Mill market had the biggest uptick in pending sales and new listings. Both figures highlight the abundance of newly approved subdivisions. The rest of York County had by far the most closed sales, while the York and Lancaster county markets dropped the amount of days homes spent on the market.
Area home sales largely outpaced the region as a whole.
They also helped lay groundwork for optimism as a new year unfolds.
“As we move forward into 2017 buyers may face limited choices, faster days on market and rising mortgage rates,” Parham said.
“However, positive job growth over the last year and a healthy local economy continue to boost consumer spending and housing demand, which should help sales remain steady throughout 2017.”
Here is a breakdown of local home sales data:
Market
Fort Mill
Lake Wylie
York County
Lancaster County
Average sale price
$309,220
$368,100
$254,428
$266,714
Change from 2015
+5.4 percent
+12 percent
+8 percent
+5.3 percent
Closed sales
1,541
1,060
4,554
1,344
Change
+16.2 percent
+9.2 percent
+10.9 percent
+8 percent
Pending sales
1,590
1,091
4,679
1,383
Change
+20.6 percent
+12.5 percent
+12.8 percent
+12.1 percent
New listings
1,890
1,371
5,527
1,700
Change
+14.5 percent
- 1 percent
+7.1 percent
+8.3 percent
Days on market to sell
47
78
52
61
Change
7 fewer
2 fewer
9 fewer
8 fewer
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
Comments