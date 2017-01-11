Fort Mill Times

January 11, 2017 3:37 PM

Region home sales data show strong markets in Lake Wylie and Fort Mill

By John Marks

jmarks@fortmilltimes.com

Real estate is a driving industry in northeastern York County. According to one group crunching the data, it appeared well on track heading into 2017.

The Charlotte Regional Realtor Association released region-wide and market-specific figures for home sales throughout the region recently. There were more than 44,000 sales last year, up more than 8 percent from 2015.

“Even though our region was challenged by low inventory for much of last year and continues to experience the hallmarks of a solid seller’s market, I’m reassured with year-to-date sales up 8 percent to end 2016 on an up note,” said Roger Parham, association president.

The past year was the fifth straight of price gains in greater Charlotte. The average home cost almost $258,000.

Locally, figures were even stronger. Lake Wylie had the highest home prices in York and Lancaster counties, and the biggest increase from 2015. The Fort Mill market had the biggest uptick in pending sales and new listings. Both figures highlight the abundance of newly approved subdivisions. The rest of York County had by far the most closed sales, while the York and Lancaster county markets dropped the amount of days homes spent on the market.

Area home sales largely outpaced the region as a whole.

They also helped lay groundwork for optimism as a new year unfolds.

“As we move forward into 2017 buyers may face limited choices, faster days on market and rising mortgage rates,” Parham said.

“However, positive job growth over the last year and a healthy local economy continue to boost consumer spending and housing demand, which should help sales remain steady throughout 2017.”

Here is a breakdown of local home sales data:

Market

Fort Mill

Lake Wylie

York County

Lancaster County

Average sale price

$309,220

$368,100

$254,428

$266,714

Change from 2015

+5.4 percent

+12 percent

+8 percent

+5.3 percent

Closed sales

1,541

1,060

4,554

1,344

Change

+16.2 percent

+9.2 percent

+10.9 percent

+8 percent

Pending sales

1,590

1,091

4,679

1,383

Change

+20.6 percent

+12.5 percent

+12.8 percent

+12.1 percent

New listings

1,890

1,371

5,527

1,700

Change

+14.5 percent

- 1 percent

+7.1 percent

+8.3 percent

Days on market to sell

47

78

52

61

Change

7 fewer

2 fewer

9 fewer

8 fewer

John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes

