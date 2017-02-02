Foxy neighbor causes a stir in Lake Wylie

A red fox, bald eagle and a pelican are among the variety of wildlife spotted lately by residents in Fort Mill and lake Wylie.
By Suzy Hamilton Special to the Fort Mill Times

Fort Mill Times

Snow falls in Lake Wylie

After rain late Friday turned into a light snow that fell over York County and the region overnight, heavier snow began to fall this morning. A winter storm warning is in effect until 1 p.m. and temperatures are expected to remain at or below freezing for the rest of the day.

Fort Mill Times

2016 Lake Wylie Boat Parade

Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce's 2016 Lights on the Lake holiday boat parade never left the docks, spreading seasonal cheer with twinkling lights as crowds gathered for Christmas by the Lake with live music, a live nativity, visits with Santa Claus, and cookies and treats. (Aerial view courtesy of Rebecca Tongen)

Editor's Choice Videos