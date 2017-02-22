Pre-K and kindergarten registration in Clover begins Feb. 27

The Clover School District will hold registrations for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten age students beginning Feb. 27 and continuing through March 1 at each one of the district’s elementary schools.
Once again, the district will offer online registration for kindergarten. Links for 2017-2018 will be posted at clover.k12.sc.us on Feb. 24. Parents and guardians of rising kindergarten students who attended a Clover School District pre-kindergarten program will complete the form online with the Returning Student Registration Link and the code provided by the school.
For kindergarten students entering the district for the first time, complete the form using the New Student Registration Link. Following the completion of the form, parents and guardians of all students will be required to provide proper documentation at the school to complete the process.
Parents/guardians registering pre-kindergarten students will need to complete the entire process, in person, at the local school.
Documentation required for each student includes, two proofs of residence – that include the name and address of the parent/legal guardian registering the student – an immunization record from a medical office signed and dated within the last year, and proof of the child’s age – documents such as a legal birth certificate with the state seal – in order to complete registration.
Registrations will be open each day from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Additionally, registration will be available 3-6 p.m. Feb. 28. To be eligible for pre-kindergarten children must be age 4 on or before Sept. 1, 2017. To be eligible for kindergarten, children must be age five on or before Sept. 1, 2017.
Each child should be registered by their parent/legal guardian at the elementary school within the boundary in which they currently reside. Any family that is unsure of which school they are zoned for, can visit clover.k12.sc.us to find the address locator tool under the For Parents>Residency Information tab.
