Money fishing events are coming to Lake Wylie. Here’s when.

The weather is warming, and so is the action on Lake Wylie.
Several large fishing tournaments are planned in March, with varying payouts but plenty of boats expected. For more check out carolinasbasschallenge.com or catttrail.org for more details. Here are the basics:
▪ Carolinas Bass Challenge comes to Lake Wylie on March 4. The Ebenezer Park launch is the second of four North Carolina series events, joining stops on Lake Norman, Lake Hickory and High Rock Lake through mid-May. The South Carolina series visits lakes Murray, Wateree, Greenwood and Santee Cooper.
Championship dates and lakes haven’t been announced.
Carolinas Bass Challenge events are team fishing tournaments where anglers can compete in pairs or solo. They feature a first place guarantee of at least $8,000. First place at the Carolinas Bass Challenge Classic will earn a team $50,000.
More than 550 anglers competed last year in the North Carolina series, with about 400 fishing the South Carolina series.
▪ The Carolina Anglers Team Trail already is underway on Lake Wylie, which has its own tournament series. The smaller events have smaller payouts, but feed into larger events with the organization spanning both Carolinas and into Virginia.
Matt Stout won first place and $400 on Feb. 11 to start the Wylie series. After the second qualifier Feb. 25, three more come March 11, March 25 and April 18. The final on Wylie comes April 22. All events launch from Buster Boyd Access Area.
▪ Bass aren’t the only fish in tournament season. Wylie hosts a CATTFish event through Carolina Anglers Team Trail on March 11. It’s the final after five qualifiers, two of them on Wylie, dating back to Oct. 15, 2016. Blue, channel, white or flathead catfish can be weighed in for money and prizes. A limit is three fish, compared to the usual five with bass events. There have been 26 teams competing this season with more than $1,000 sitting in the championship fund so far.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
