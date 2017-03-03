Finally, Fort Mill’s oldest recycling site is closing. Another opens right behind it.

A new trash and recycling collection site in Fort Mill will be open March 13, as the existing site is redeveloped for another use.
A temporary convenience center at 1390 Hensley Road will be open 7 a.m.-7p.m. daily, except Wednesdays and Saturdays. It will take household waste, bulky items, mixed recycling and glass. The county still is working on a permanent location to replace the one closing at 964 Tom Hall St.
The final day of operation at the Tom Hall site, called Fort Mill East, is March 11.
There, the property long leased on an annual basis wasn’t renewed last year as the property was sold and annexed into Fort Mill. Temporary extensions have kept a site open in the area since. County leaders were looking at adding a new site in the growing area of Fort Mill before they realized they’d need to replace the one on Tom Hall, just across from the recreation complex that’s part of the Anne Springs Close Greenway.
The existing site is being redeveloped as a medical office center.
By closing the existing site on a weekend and opening the temporary one the following Monday, residents won’t miss the service since sites are closed Sundays. The next nearest site, at 1731 Hwy. 160 in the Baxter area, remains open and unchanged.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
Comments