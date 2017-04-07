More Lake Wylie apartments. A restaurant in Fort Mill. What else might be coming?

Apartments in Lake Wylie, a restaurant in Fort Mill and several business expansions are the latest ongoing discussions, though not yet formal plans, for York County.
County planning staff had recent conversations on a variety of project proposals, though not have made their way through the formal planning process. They include:
▪ Apartments could be coming to Mill Creek Commons in Lake Wylie. County planners met with property representatives March 16 about the S.C. 557 site straight across from the Harpers Green subdivision. Mill Creek Commons already has a Wal-Mart, Lowe’s Home Improvement, McDonald’s, Bank of America, Wachovia, Walgreens and Zaxbys.
Crescent Communities owns and is marketing the almost 15-acre site. The company bought it a decade ago for almost $600,000. It previously belonged to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. The site backs up to Mill Creek.
▪ More mini warehouses are proposed on the 13-acre Public Storage site at the corner of S.C. 49 and Bonum Road. The county met March 16 with property owners to discuss the addition.
▪ A veterinary clinic is in discussion at 3354 S.C. 160 W. in the Fort Mill area, just off of Hamilton Place Drive at the North Carolina state line. Pony Up, LLC bought the almost seven-acre site from Wells Fargo in January for $425,000. The site runs up against the Hamilton Place subdivision.
▪ The 5,000-square-foot building at 3004 U.S. 21 in the Fort Mill area could transition from retail to restaurant use. The property was sold last May for $475,000.
▪ An addition to the Samuel Strapping Systems building at 2000 Boyer Road in the Fort Mill area is proposed. The company manufactures and supplies steel and plastic strapping, and related materials.
▪ The county is looking at a potential grading and erosion control plan east of S.C. 160 near Vandora Springs Road. Waterstone Commons acquired two acres in 2015, and Stone Acres another three from Stone Enterprises in 2014.
▪ Other discussions include a change from storage to sales at a rubber products company at 2733 S.C. 55 west of Clover, a more than two-acre auto sales business east of Alexander Love Highway in York and a kitchen addition at Greater Unity AME Zion Church in Sharon.
Rock Hill area discussions include a 157-lot subdivision east of Hands Mill Highway, expansion of a manufactured home subdivision at Shadow Lane and Brush Creek Road, auto sales business at 2129 Cherry Road and a single-family subdivision west of S.C. 901.
