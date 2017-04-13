You don’t have to be Italian, but you do need talent to compete for ‘Idol’ show

Come to the annual Italian Festival for the food, but stay for the entertainment.
Don’t let the “Italian Idol” name fool you, however — you don’t have to be Italian to win, assured competition Chairperson Roberta Whitaker.
For the past 10 years, St. Philip Neri Catholic Church has been hosting the annual talent show. Whitaker wanted a way to showcase local performers in a similar fashion to the hit TV show “American Idol.”
“I just thought it would be a great venue for the talent I kept coming across here in Fort Mill — glee clubs, plays and musicals,” she said.
Fr. John Giuliani, St. Philip Neri’s pastor, came up with the name Italian Idol and the tagline – “Got talent? Sign up. You don’t have to be Italian to win.”
“Lo and behold, the talent was there and willing to get up on the stage to display it. It was great,” Whitaker said. Fast forward a decade, and the competition is still going strong.
The competition offers two divisions; ages 7-12 and ages 13 and older. The cash prizes don’t hurt, either: Each division has three rewards: $200, $150 and $100 for the top three winners.
Whitaker said about 200 spectators come out to watch the competition each year, and the variety of acts keep the show entertaining. Talent includes solo singers, bands and instrumentalists, some of whom have written their own music and lyrics; dancers and gymnastics. The competition has “so many diversified acts. It is truly a good show,” Whitaker said.
Performers of all ages come out to show off their talents. One year, Whitaker said, “we had a 83-year-old woman who played the accordion, which is a fairly heavy instrument, and who just wowed the audience. She was one the most outstanding acts we have ever had.”
“Our judges love originals, good originals,” Whitaker added.
Judges include DJ Jay Taylor of 91.7 WSGE Charlotte; John Tosco, founder of the Tosco Music Party; Roger Culler, founder of Cullis Entertainment; MC Chuck Boozer of WRHI; and Anita Sayago, owner of Edana Entertainment.
Melissa Oyler: @melissaoyler
Want to audition?
If you want to try out for the Italian Idol talent show, you have a few options:
In-person audition:
Fill out the online form at spnitalianfestival.org here.
Then visit the Parish Center of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road East, one of these two times:
6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 20; or 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 29
Submit a clip:
Fill out the online form here, then submit a release form and an audition clip before April 30 to Whitaker via email at twhitaker@comporium.net.
More information about tryouts can be found here.
The talent contest finals will during the Italian Festival, at 11:30 a.m. May 20, at St. Philip Parish Center, 292 Munn Road East.
