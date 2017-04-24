Fort Mill celebrates Earth Day at the Greenway

Five-year-old Chase Pease answers questions from Lucas McFadden about her lemur costume during the recycled runway competition as the Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts their annual Earth Day Celebration on Saturday.
The Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts their annual Earth Day Celebration on the Greenway, Saturday 4-22-2017.
4 year old Cara Busch writes down what she will do to help the Earth as the Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts their annual Earth Day Celebration on the Greenway, Saturday 4-22-2017.
6 year old Aidan Conolly checks out his new face paint as the Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts their annual Earth Day Celebration on the Greenway, Saturday 4-22-2017.
Visitors cross the swinging bridge as the Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts their annual Earth Day Celebration on the Greenway, Saturday 4-22-2017.
Madison Dearing helps her sister Caroline cross the tightrope as the Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts their annual Earth Day Celebration on the Greenway, Saturday 4-22-2017.
Madison Dearing crosses the tightrope as the Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts their annual Earth Day Celebration on the Greenway, Saturday 4-22-2017.
2 year old Hudson Spinner looks back to dad while he stops by the petting zoo as the Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts their annual Earth Day Celebration on the Greenway, Saturday 4-22-2017.
Jake Rodriguez try's his hand at fishing as the Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts their annual Earth Day Celebration on the Greenway, Saturday 4-22-2017.
Jan Martin, Ell Close and Rae Felder pose for a photo after receiving a " Love the Greenway Month" proclamation from the state legislature as the Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts their annual Earth Day Celebration on the Greenway, Saturday 4-22-2017.
Grace Kluttz and Isabella Diaz answers questions from Lucas McFadden about their costume during the recycled runway competition as the Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts their annual Earth Day Celebration on the Greenway, Saturday 4-22-2017.
5 year old Chase Pease answers questions from Lucas McFadden about her lemur costume during the recycled runway competition as the Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts their annual Earth Day Celebration on the Greenway, Saturday 4-22-2017.
5 year old tyndall Leake listens to the sound of bee's working in their hive as he Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts their annual Earth Day Celebration on the Greenway, Saturday 4-22-2017.
4 year old Hannah Westergard plays ladder ball as the Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts their annual Earth Day Celebration on the Greenway, Saturday 4-22-2017.
3 year old Phoebe plays recycled drums as the Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts their annual Earth Day Celebration on the Greenway, Saturday 4-22-2017.
3 year old Tyler Halperin catches a fish as the Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts their annual Earth Day Celebration on the Greenway, Saturday 4-22-2017.
Aulin Figuero catches a fish as the Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts their annual Earth Day Celebration on the Greenway, Saturday 4-22-2017.
Emily blows bubbles as the Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts their annual Earth Day Celebration on the Greenway, Saturday 4-22-2017.
Garrison Scott shows off his hula hoop talent as the Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts their annual Earth Day Celebration on the Greenway, Saturday 4-22-2017.
Visitors enjoy time on the water as the Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts their annual Earth Day Celebration on the Greenway, Saturday 4-22-2017.
3 year old Emerson Little fishes with her mom as the Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts their annual Earth Day Celebration on the Greenway, Saturday 4-22-2017.
