New homes. New school. Here’s what’s being discussed with York County planners.

New homes, townhomes, a potential school. York County planners have been approached with a variety of proposals in the last month.* Here’s a list:
▪ A residential development is proposed on almost four acres at 1879 Camber Woods, off of Sutton Road between existing sections of Baxter in unincorporated Fort Mill. County staff and the property owner are discussing requirements for its traditional neighborhood development zoning, a mix of residential and walkable commercial spacein line with existing sections of Baxter.
▪ A potential school is being discussed at 1894 Zoar Road. The former home site sits right against the North Carolina line, near Tega Cay. It is almost two acres.
▪ Another 147 townhomes could be coming to Regent Park. The units are being discussed on Hickory Stick Drive, part of Enclave at Regent Park. The property is 46 acres.
▪ A single family subdivision is in discussion off Kennel Road in the Fort Mill area. Five land parcels there, between Springfield and Foxwood, total 29 acres.
▪ A 370,000-square-foot warehouse distribution center is in discussion for Lakemont Business Park. The 60-acre site is off of I-77 and Steele Point Drive near Carowinds. A separate warehouse distribution site within Lakemont could come to 25 acres off Crestmore Drive.
▪ A warehouse upfit is proposed at 6297 Campbell Road between Lake Wylie and Clover. All Points Trucking owns the 25-acre site, per county records.
▪ An auto sales site is in discussion at 3004 U.S. 21 in the Fort Mill area. The site is on the corner of U.S. 21 and Garrison Farm Road.
▪ A new parking lot and access drive is proposed at 2621 Old Nation Road near Fort Mill.
▪ The county continues work on a new convenience center at 2093 Fort Mill Parkway. Site work and permitting still are needed to put a permanent trash and recycling center there following the closing earlier this year of the convenience center on Tom Hall Street. A temporary site is in place now at 1390 E. Hensley Road. York County Council voted in March to buy the four-acre site for a permanent center for $690,000. It’s located where East Hensley meets the parkway.
▪ Other discussions include a potential concrete batch plant on Lesslie Hwy., an used car lot on Riverview Road, sewer pump station on the north side of Church Road, dog grooming kennel at 2155 Celanese Road, self-storage facility on Darby Drive and warehouse space on Neely Store Road — all in Rock Hill.
A sign business expansion on James Harvey Road, industrial use expansion on Park Place Road in York. A 5,600-square-foot addition to the Tirzah Church family life center is proposed, too.
*It should be noted these are preliminary proposals and that none of these projects have actually been approved.
