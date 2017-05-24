Lake Wylie could get new homes in one of its busier areas. Pending a summer rezoning.

Another 178 homes could be coming near one of the busiest intersections in Lake Wylie.
Charlotte-based MT Land, LLC and Marsh Realty Company applied for a rezoning at 457 Hwy. 274, between Three Points and the Pole Branch Road intersection. The property along Mill Creek is almost 180 acres.
County records show Marsh Realty acquired the property in 2013. The vacant land is valued at about $3.5 million.
Early plans were to have the county planning commission review the request and make a recommendation ahead of the York County Council meeting June 19, when Council would hold a public hearing. The decisions likely will be pushed back a month.
A traffic impact analysis has to be approved by the county and South Carolina Department of Transportation. The deadline comes a day after the June planning commission agenda deadline.
“This project most likely will not go to planning commission until July,” said Audra Miller, county planning director. “They submitted a traffic impact analysis, and it is currently under review.”
The planning commission doesn’t meet next month until July 10. Meaning the rezoning wouldn’t go to Council until July 17, at the earliest. Along with a public hearing, the rezoning requires three successful votes by Council.
Current zoning allows only one residential unit per lot. It doesn’t allow apartments. Homes are permitted, but not on less than an acre each and the total site can’t exceed a two acre per unit average.
The new zoning also allows only one residential unit per lot and no apartments. It would allow single-family or patio homes, along with accessory dwelling units. The zoning doesn’t limit how many homes can be built by acreage. The zoning is intended, per county code, to “encourage residential in-filling and expansion of existing neighborhoods and subdivisions.”
It’s often used to add residential in line with what’s already in place on neighboring properties.
According to the rezoning application filed, the site would have two entrances including a main one just off the S.C. 274 and Pole Branch intersection. The second will be an emergency access to Harper Davis Road, which won’t see improvements as part of the plan. Homes will be back far enough away from S.C. 274 for the widening there as part of the 2011 Pennies for Progress campaign.
An amenity area is planned facing the lake. The plan won’t include patio or garden homes.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
