A new bridge from Rock Hill to Fort Mill? Maybe. But not before other options emerge.

1:27 Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols talks Catawba River bridge decision Pause

0:47 Fort Mill mayor talks Catawba River bridge decision

1:11 Springfield Middle School hosts engineering camp

0:45 That's a big check! PMC partners with Fort Mill because 'excellence is the standard.'

3:20 STEM part of the summer fun at Fort Mill Boys and Girls Club

4:03 Ralph Norman makes case for votes in Indian Land

1:59 River Hills Marina welcomes new businesses

0:46 Fort Mill mom explains how car hit her daughter

2:08 People come from all over to learn tennis at Fort Mill recreation complex