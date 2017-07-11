Fort Mill High cheer squad heading to Macy’s Thanksgiving parade

More than two dozen girls from Fort Mill will take part in the world’s largest parade this November.
The Fort Mill High School cheer squad has been invited to perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. The squad – 33 strong – is in the middle of fundraising to pay their way for a six-day trip. Cheer coach Haleigh Cahill said it’s really a dream come true for the girls.
“It’s definitely a once in a lifetime opportunity for them and they’re really excited, as am I,” she said.
Cahill, career development facilitator in the guidance office, has been the cheer coach for three years. She said the squad was invited by Texas-based Spirit of America Productions which books ing performers for the three-hour parade. Cahill said she was thrilled the squad was invited to participate.
After receiving permission from the school board, Cahill told her cheerleaders at their first practice of the season. Sophomore Riley Gilmore, 15, is in her second year on the squad and said she was caught off guard by the news.
“I’ve never been so I’m excited about actually going to New York and being able to see the people and the city,” she said.
The girls will have a whirlwind week in New York City that will include practices in the morning, sightseeing in the afternoons and will wrap up with the parade performance on the final day of the trip. Their list of activities is a long one and includes going to see the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall, the Statue of Liberty and a Broadway show.
“I’ve always wanted to be in the Macy’s parade but I never thought it would come true,” Gilmore said.
There’s a lot of work to do. The total cost for each student is $3,000 and are due the second week in September. The girls have already been very busy fundraising. They launched an online SNAP! campaign to raise money and beat their $6,000 goal by more than $3,000. They also already hosted an annual cheer clinic for children and sold t-shirts and bows to help support their trip. They still have a long way to go but Cahill has a long list of opportunities for the girls to make money this summer.
They are planning a parents night out July 28. In addition, each girl has been asked to solicit donations for a silent auction. The squad has partnered with the Tega Cay Golf Club for a golf tournament on Aug. 4. They are also planning on getting sponsors for a t-shirt that they’ll wear in New York City.
It’s been a lot of work, but Cahill knows it’ll be worth it.
“A lot of these kids have not been to New York,” she said, “the actual Macy’s Day Parade is huge.”
To make donations or details on upcoming fundraising events, contact Haleigh Cahill at haleighcahill@gmail.com.
Katie Rutland: mkrutland@comporium.net
The road to Macy’s Parade
To follow the FMHS cheer squad’s journey to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, visit:
Comments