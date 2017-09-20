Fort Mill Community Playhouse acting out for a home of its own

More Videos 2:11 Fort Mill Playhouse stages Ghost of a Chance Pause 1:44 These Hawgs of the Week spurred their teams' dominant rushing performances 0:50 Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman 1:27 York County museum exec, re-enactors on canceled Civil War event at Brattonsville 1:27 First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 1:14 Man accused of shooting at Rock Hill officer claims gun went off as he climbed fence 2:51 Speak softly and hit hard: Fort Mill's Ryan Heriot 8:33 Nation Ford hosts high school band expo for schools in York, Lancaster, others 1:24 Spikeball duo turning heads in Tega Cay 1:42 Former South Pointe Stallion emerging in Nation Ford High backfield Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fort Mill Playhouse stages Ghost of a Chance While in the finals week of its current production, “Ghost of a Chance,” the Fort Mill Community Playhouse is getting ready for its next show in November while fundraising for a permanent home. While in the finals week of its current production, “Ghost of a Chance,” the Fort Mill Community Playhouse is getting ready for its next show in November while fundraising for a permanent home. By Alex Cason Special to the Fort Mill Times

While in the finals week of its current production, “Ghost of a Chance,” the Fort Mill Community Playhouse is getting ready for its next show in November while fundraising for a permanent home. By Alex Cason Special to the Fort Mill Times