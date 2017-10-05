Cameras caught him in the Indian Land movie theater. Officers want to know who he is.

Officers are looking for a man who stole electrical wire from the movie theater under construction in Indian Land.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help after they say a man stole five rolls of solid electrical wire from the Red Stone movie theater site at 9650 Charlotte Highway on Oct. 3. Surveillance shows a man inside the building between 11:13 and 11:32 p.m.
The white male is between 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-3, weighing about 185 to 195 pounds, police said. He was wearing a dark, long sleeve pullover shirt with a gray shirt underneath, long red or orange shorts, a black Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers, red or orange socks and, for a time, a bandana covering his face when the incident occurred.
Anyone with information should call 803-283-3388 or 888-274-6372.
John Marks: 803-326-4315
