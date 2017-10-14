That’s Amor! Pieces coming together for downtown Fort Mill brew pub

After months of work and years of talk, brothers Steve and Travis Tolson are a step closer to opening the newest brewpub to hit the Fort Mill area.
Amor Artis Brewing, the only brewpub within Fort Mill town limits, unloaded its seven barrel brewery system off a 40-foot truck Saturday, temporarily closing down part of Confederate Street.
“It’s like Christmas morning,” Steve said. “The gifts finally arrived.”
Travis first got into the brewing business when his wife Khara, also part of the business, was stationed with the U.S. Coast Guard in Kodiak, Alaska.
He worked at a brewery in Kodiak, working up from a bartender to the head brewer, Steve said.
According to Steve, the brothers have been talking about opening their own brewery ever since – and Fort Mill seemed the perfect place when they found the Main Street location.
The Tolson family moved to Fort Mill in 1999, and Steve and Travis are glad to be moving back.
“We’ve not been happier than the last two months,” Travis said.
And the Tolsons have already started brewing. Travis said some of their sour beers, including a peach sour and a blackberry sour with fruit from local farms, have been brewing in Greenville for about four months.
Steve said the brewpub hopes to open at the beginning of January. And with the arrival of the brewing system, they’re getting closer to opening day.
“It’s like there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” Steve said.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
Comments