Fort Mill Times

Everyone is invited to Nation Ford High Monday to celebrate Fort Mill’s latest champs

By Michael Harrison

October 28, 2017 11:05 PM

The Nation Ford High School Band won its seventh South Carolina state marching band championship at Spring Valley High School Saturday.

Nation Ford, which opened in 2007, won this year’s Class 4A title with a score of 95.55. Two other York County schools finished in the top 10 in 4A. York came in third place and Northwestern was sixth.

The Falcons, who are performing in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, swept the caption awards for “Best Music,” “Best Visual” and “Best Overall Effect.”

Here are the top six:

▪ First: Nation Ford HS 95.55

▪ Second: River Bluff HS 93.50

▪ Third: York HS 92.85

▪ Fourth: Dutch Fork HS 92.05

▪ Fifth: Blythewood HS 86.80

▪ Sixth: Northwestern HS 86.70

The Nation Ford Band’s booster club is selling bows for $10 to help “Paint the Town Red” in support of the band ahead of the trip to New York. The bows are available on the band’s website: nationfordband.com. Also available are advance tickets for the band’s annual All You Can Eat Oyster and Barbecue event at the Field Trial Barn at Anne Springs Close Greenway Nov. 11. The event has been a huge fundraiser for the band for the better part of a decade.

Also, Nation Ford will host a public performance at 7 p.m. Monday at the high school. The event is free, but people are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation for the Fort Mill Care Center.

Michael Harrison: 803-326-4315, @MikeHarrisonFMT

