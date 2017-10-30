Fresh off the Super Regional, Fort Mill High Band getting ready for Grand Nationals

The Fort Mill High School Band won awards for Outstanding Music and Outstanding Visual while finishing second in Class AAA to Kennesaw Mountain, Ga., in the Bands of America Super Regional in the Mercedes-Benz Dome Saturday.
Thirty-one bands from 11 states competed in the event. All 31 bands performed in prelims and were divided into four classes based on school enrollment in grades 10-12. Fort Mill finished seventh overall in the finals. Tarpon Springs, Fla., winner of this event for six of the last seven years, was first overall.
The final results were:
First: Tarpon Springs, Fla.
Second: Wando
Third: Haltom, Texas
Fourth: Cedar Ridge, Texas
Fifth: Park Vista, Fla.
Sixth: Kennesaw Mountain, Ga.
Seventh: Fort Mill
Eighth: JF Byrnes
Ninth: Green Hope, N.C.
10th: Walton, Ga.
11th: Coweta, Okla.
12th: Mill Creek, Ga.
Fort Mill will have an all-day practice on Saturday and then leave for BOA Grand Nationals in Indianapolis Nov. 8. One hundred bands will compete in this year's BOA National Championship. Fort Mill is one of 50 bands performing on Nov. 9. The other 50 bands will perform the following day.
After the two days of prelims, the top 35 bands will earn a spot in the Saturday semifinals. The top 12 bands from semifinals advance to the finals on Nov. 11.
Comments