0:49 Troubled Indian Land road could be taken over by Lancaster County Pause

1:40 Always wanted to write for TV or films? Fort Mill Playhouse can teach you how.

1:50 Fort Mill's annual day for random acts of kindness inspired by untimely death

1:55 Moms Making Moves making a difference to Charlotte's homeless

0:26 Like food trucks? Mr. Jalapeno is the newest in the Fort Mill area

1:28 Dixie Pig opens in Tega Cay

1:21 He wanted to jump rope. His Indian Land teacher found a way

1:07 Local students tackle robotics and water issues at Lego event.

2:02 STEAM Super Bowl event in Fort Mill was a workout for the mind and imagination