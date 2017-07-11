Nation Ford heading to Cam Newton 7 on 7 tournament

While the location may have changed, the Nation Ford Falcons football team will still be a part of the Cam Newton 7-on-7 championship this week.
In recent years, Nation Ford has helped host the Cam Newton 7-on-7 championship tournament at the Falcons’ field in Fort Mill. This year, the tournament moved to Clarksville, Ga., about 30 minutes northeast of Atlanta, and will be held July 13-15.
Nation Ford head coach Michael Allen said it is nice to be able to participate in the tournament this summer, but the most important thing about the event is that it helps them fill in gaps they will have in the upcoming season.
“We are steadily trying to find a quarterback,” Allen said. “It has given us an insight into that. It is what it is. It isn’t real football, but it allows your athletes to get time in your system.”
Allen said he is still looking at different players at quarterback for Nation Ford and isn’t ready to start setting anyone’s name down yet as the starter.
“We got about four quarterbacks in the mix still,” he said.
Allen went on to say that it will be a first for the team to go out of town and spend the night together, and that the team has earned it. Nation ford won a recent qualifier to advance.
The tournament will feature teams from North and South Carolina, as well as Georgia and Alabama. Pool play will be held Friday with the tournament being held Saturday based on how teams perform in pool play. The tournament is by invitation only and the Falcons secured an invitation by their performance at the 7-on-7 camp at Providence Day in June.
“It will be a good experience for them,” Allen said.
Nation Ford will kick off the 2017 football season officially later this month once practice begins July 28. The Falcons first football game of the season will be Aug. 18 at Irmo High School.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
