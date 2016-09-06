Chase on I-77 prompts lockdown at Lewisville schools

A chase on Interstate 77 put Lewisville schools in Richburg on lockdown briefly Tuesday afternoon, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.
The chase happened just after 2 p.m. as deputies were pursuing a suspect north on I-77, Chief Deputy Robert Sprouse said. The pursuit ended on S.C. 9, where the suspect fled on foot. That prompted a lockdown of Lewisville Elementary, Middle and High schools.
The Chester County School District tweeted out around 2:20 p.m. that all schools were on lockdown and extra law enforcement would be present. By 2:35 p.m., the lockdown had been lifted.
The suspect is in custody has not been identified. It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday afternoon why he was being pursued or what charges he’ll face.
During the pursuit, the suspect collided with two Chester County patrol vehicles, Sprouse said. He was being examined at a hospital late Tuesday afternoon. There were no injuries to the officers inside the cars, which Sprouse said had substantial damage.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
Comments