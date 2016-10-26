Crime

October 26, 2016 12:09 PM

The kinds of crime you’re likely to be a victim of in SC’s 5 largest cities

By Cynthia Roldán

COLUMBIA, SC

By now you’ve probably heard that South Carolina was slightly more violent in 2015 than the prior year, but what that means to you depends on what places you frequent and where you live.

You’re more likely to be the victim of a burglary or have your car stolen if you live or travel to Columbia, according to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reports that the agency publishes yearly. But you’re more likely to have your personal belongings stolen in North Charleston.

Overall, there were minor increases to property crime rates in four of the five largest cities of the state, bucking state and nationwide rates. South Carolina overall saw a drop of 4 percent in property crime, while national trends showed a 3 percent dip.

Nationally, violent crime went up 4 percent, while the state rates increased 3 percent. Even so, violent crime is still 17 percent lower than it was 10 years ago in 2006.

Many of the changes for the year can be are being treated by officials as a statistical blip. Officials warn crime rates fluctuate, having most recently gone up around 2011. Most have stressed that a growth in the state’s population can be a contributing factor; 63,664 more people called the Palmetto State their home in 2015.

So, what type of crime is likely to affect you the most and where? We ranked the cities based on the per-capital frequency of crimes. Take a look:

Crime

City

Numbers

Percentage +/-

Per Capita

Population*

Murder & nonnegligent manslaughter

North Charleston

19

-17%

17 in every 100,000

109,051

Charleston

16

+100%

12 in every 100,000

132,585

Columbia

12

+50%

9 in every 100,000

132,495

Greenville

5

+150

8 in every 100,000

63,011

Mount Pleasant

3

+50%

3 in every 100,000

80,446

Crime

City

Numbers

Percentage +/-

Per Capita

Population*

Rape

North Charleston

90

+13%

83 in every 100,000

109,051

Charleston

83

+17%

63 in every 100,000

132,495

Columbia

36

-36%

57 in every 100,000

63,011

Greenville

43

+72%

32 in every 100,000

132,585

Mount Pleasant

12

+33%

15 in every 100,000

80,446

Crime

City

Numbers

Percentage +/-

Per Capita

Population*

Robbery

North Charleston

251

+4%

230 in every 100,000

109,051

Columbia

258

-19%

195 in every 100,000

132,495

Greenville

86

-29%

136 in every 100,000

63,011

Charleston

91

+30%

69 in every 100,000

132,585

Mount Pleasant

9

-53%

11 in every 100,000

80,446

Crime

City

Numbers

Percentage +/-

Per Capita

Population*

Aggravated Assault

Columbia

705

+16%

532 in every 100,000

132,495

Greenville

318

-2

505 in every 100,000

63,011

North Charleston

442

+3%

405 in every 100,000

109,051

Charleston

192

+15%

145 in every 100,000

132,585

Mount Pleasant

109

0%

135 in every 100,000

80,446

Crime

City

Numbers

Percentage

Per Capita

Population*

Burglary

Columbia

1,094

-0.70%

826 in every 100,000

132,495

North Charleston

886

11%

812 in every 100,000

109,051

Greenville

431

-9%

684 in every 100,000

63,011

Charleston

474

35%

358 in every 100,000

132,585

Mount Pleasant

138

-1%

172 in every 100,000

80,446

Crime

City

Numbers

Percentage +/-

Per Capita

Population*

Larceny-theft

North Charleston

4,382

-1%

4,018 in every 100,000

109,051

Columbia

5,252

-3%

3,964 in every 100,000

132,495

Greenville

2,264

+2%

3,593 in every 100,000

63,011

Charleston

2,477

+1%

1,868 in every 100,000

132,585

Mount Pleasant

1,075

-5%

1,336 in every 100,000

80,446

Crime

City

Numbers

Percentage +/-

Per Capita

Population*

Motor vehicle theft

Columbia

858

27%

648 in every 100,000

132,495

North Charleston

511

1%

469 in every 100,000

109,051

Greenville

215

13%

341 in every 100,000

63,011

Charleston

284

59%

214 in every 100,000

132,585

Mount Pleasant

57

-22%

71 in every 100,000

80,446

*2015 population estimates from the FBI Uniform Crime Reports differ from those of the U.S. Census Bureau. The agency arrived at this year’s numbers by using estimated growth rates for each city using population counts from 2014.

