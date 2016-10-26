The kinds of crime you’re likely to be a victim of in SC’s 5 largest cities

By now you’ve probably heard that South Carolina was slightly more violent in 2015 than the prior year, but what that means to you depends on what places you frequent and where you live.
You’re more likely to be the victim of a burglary or have your car stolen if you live or travel to Columbia, according to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reports that the agency publishes yearly. But you’re more likely to have your personal belongings stolen in North Charleston.
Overall, there were minor increases to property crime rates in four of the five largest cities of the state, bucking state and nationwide rates. South Carolina overall saw a drop of 4 percent in property crime, while national trends showed a 3 percent dip.
Nationally, violent crime went up 4 percent, while the state rates increased 3 percent. Even so, violent crime is still 17 percent lower than it was 10 years ago in 2006.
Many of the changes for the year can be are being treated by officials as a statistical blip. Officials warn crime rates fluctuate, having most recently gone up around 2011. Most have stressed that a growth in the state’s population can be a contributing factor; 63,664 more people called the Palmetto State their home in 2015.
So, what type of crime is likely to affect you the most and where? We ranked the cities based on the per-capital frequency of crimes. Take a look:
Crime
City
Numbers
Percentage +/-
Per Capita
Population*
Murder & nonnegligent manslaughter
North Charleston
19
-17%
17 in every 100,000
109,051
Charleston
16
+100%
12 in every 100,000
132,585
Columbia
12
+50%
9 in every 100,000
132,495
Greenville
5
+150
8 in every 100,000
63,011
Mount Pleasant
3
+50%
3 in every 100,000
80,446
Crime
City
Numbers
Percentage +/-
Per Capita
Population*
Rape
North Charleston
90
+13%
83 in every 100,000
109,051
Charleston
83
+17%
63 in every 100,000
132,495
Columbia
36
-36%
57 in every 100,000
63,011
Greenville
43
+72%
32 in every 100,000
132,585
Mount Pleasant
12
+33%
15 in every 100,000
80,446
Crime
City
Numbers
Percentage +/-
Per Capita
Population*
Robbery
North Charleston
251
+4%
230 in every 100,000
109,051
Columbia
258
-19%
195 in every 100,000
132,495
Greenville
86
-29%
136 in every 100,000
63,011
Charleston
91
+30%
69 in every 100,000
132,585
Mount Pleasant
9
-53%
11 in every 100,000
80,446
Crime
City
Numbers
Percentage +/-
Per Capita
Population*
Aggravated Assault
Columbia
705
+16%
532 in every 100,000
132,495
Greenville
318
-2
505 in every 100,000
63,011
North Charleston
442
+3%
405 in every 100,000
109,051
Charleston
192
+15%
145 in every 100,000
132,585
Mount Pleasant
109
0%
135 in every 100,000
80,446
Crime
City
Numbers
Percentage
Per Capita
Population*
Burglary
Columbia
1,094
-0.70%
826 in every 100,000
132,495
North Charleston
886
11%
812 in every 100,000
109,051
Greenville
431
-9%
684 in every 100,000
63,011
Charleston
474
35%
358 in every 100,000
132,585
Mount Pleasant
138
-1%
172 in every 100,000
80,446
Crime
City
Numbers
Percentage +/-
Per Capita
Population*
Larceny-theft
North Charleston
4,382
-1%
4,018 in every 100,000
109,051
Columbia
5,252
-3%
3,964 in every 100,000
132,495
Greenville
2,264
+2%
3,593 in every 100,000
63,011
Charleston
2,477
+1%
1,868 in every 100,000
132,585
Mount Pleasant
1,075
-5%
1,336 in every 100,000
80,446
Crime
City
Numbers
Percentage +/-
Per Capita
Population*
Motor vehicle theft
Columbia
858
27%
648 in every 100,000
132,495
North Charleston
511
1%
469 in every 100,000
109,051
Greenville
215
13%
341 in every 100,000
63,011
Charleston
284
59%
214 in every 100,000
132,585
Mount Pleasant
57
-22%
71 in every 100,000
80,446
*2015 population estimates from the FBI Uniform Crime Reports differ from those of the U.S. Census Bureau. The agency arrived at this year’s numbers by using estimated growth rates for each city using population counts from 2014.
