Caller to Rock Hill 911: How many legs does an octopus have?

A Rock Hill man was arrested after twice calling 911 to ask questions that weren’t quite emergencies, according to law enforcement records.
John Dargan Barron, 69, was charged with unlawful use of 911 and resisting police, according to jail records. He remained in the Rock Hill city jail Thursday under $4,087 bond.
Barron called Rock Hill dispatch just after 11 p.m. Wednesday and asked the dispatcher “how many legs an octopus had,” according to a police report.
Officers responded to Barron’s home and found him grossly intoxicated, and they warned him not to call 911 again unless it was for an emergency.
About 30 minutes later, officers again responded to Barron’s home after dispatch received a second call from the home.
“Barron asked the call-taker if the Russian alphabet was the same as the English alphabet,” the report states.
Officers had to help dress Barron, who was unclothed from the waist down, before arresting him, police said. He was verbally abusive toward officers and resisted arrest, police said.
Police and EMS had to secure Barron in the back of a patrol car, the report states. He refused to get out at police headquarters and “planted his left foot behind the passenger seat, claiming he was stuck.”
Inside the jail, police say Barron continued using profanity.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
