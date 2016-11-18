Jury found he caused York Co. deputy patrol crash; he didn’t show for trial

A Charlotte man was found guilty in a crash that injured a York County sheriff’s deputy while she was pursuing him.
A jury found Jamil Ali guilty of failure to stop for blue lights resulting in great bodily injury, according to the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Ali failed to attend the trial, and the case was tried in his absence.
Ali’s sentence will remain sealed until he is apprehended, officials said.
Investigators say Ali pulled away from a traffic stop on Carowinds Boulevard in April, leading to a pursuit that resulted in the injury of Deputy Marina Arbelo when she crashed her patrol car.
Arbelo suffered a broken collar bone in the wreck, as well as various cuts and bruises. She was transported to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.
