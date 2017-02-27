Police searching for man accused of sexually assaulting 17-year-old girl in Tega Cay

Police are searching for a 25-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl, said Maj. David Nelson, public information officer for the Tega Cay Police Department.
On Feb. 21, the girl told she had been had sexually assaulted at a Tega Cay residence, a report states. The girl was transported to Piedmont Medical Center.
Police collected evidence of the assault, including clothes, a comforter and a sexual assault kit, the report states. Police have issued a warrant charging Marcus Alexander Center with criminal sexual conduct. No other information was available on the report.
Center has fled and police are searching for him, Nelson said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tega Cay Police Department at 803-548-0340.
Center is described as a 5-foot-11 black male weighing 190 pounds, according to his driver record.
