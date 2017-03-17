$12 robbery of pizza driver makes 21 charges against Rock Hill man on $487K bond

Police in Rock Hill charged a man facing 20 felonies with a 21st crime on Thursday - the $12 armed robbery of a Domino’s pizza delivery driver, records show.
Eric Neal Patton, has been in jail since Feb. 5 on 20 charges. Detectives charged him Thursday in the Jan. 19 armed robbery of the pizza driver, a police report says.
Patton has so many charges that his cumulative bond is $487,374.50, jail records show.
The charges against him include several armed robberies, drug charges and wepaons violations, records show.
In the January incident, the driver was delivering pizza to a house on on River Street when she was robbed by someone waiting outside the house, a police report states.
The driver carried only her change purse, containing $12, and a cell phone when she was robbed, a report says. The driver told police the suspect pulled out what appeared to be a gun covered with a black rag or cloth and demanded all her money, the report says.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments