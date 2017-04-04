Crime

April 4, 2017 11:19 AM

Rock Hill pharmacy robbed of narcotics, police say

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

ROCK HILL

A Rock Hill pharmacy was robbed of narcotics Monday, police say.

A woman told police that an unknown man came into the pharmacy at about 2:30 p.m. Monday and handed her a note that stated “We have been following you, give me all the oxycodone and do not trip the silence alarm to alert law enforcement,” a Rock Hill police report states.

The woman told police she handed the suspect a bag with hydrocodone and oxycodone pills, the report says. The man then left the store, the report says.

The case remains active. No other information, including a description of a suspect, was available on the police report.

