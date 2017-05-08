Chester man accused of using cell phone to record teen girl getting out of shower

Deputies in Chester charged a man with voyeurism Sunday after receiving a report that he hid a cell phone in a teen girl’s bedroom that took footage of her as she left the shower naked, police said.
The man charged is an acquaintance of the child’s mother, a Chester County Sheriff’s Office report said.
The Herald is not identifying the man charged or the victim to protect the identity of the victim. The man charged is an acquaintance of the child’s mother, police said.
The suspect admitted to putting the phone in the girl’s room, but denied that he was trying to record the teen, the report said.
The incident happened on Meadowbrook Road around 9 a.m. Sunday.
The teen told responding officers that she was getting ready for church, and heard a low battery sound, then found the phone hidden in a bag on her dresser.
The teen checked the phone and found it had recorded her getting out of the shower, she told police.
The phone was seized as evidence. Police said the man charged was later given bond and released pending a court date.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments